Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Avalanche on December 27, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Nathan MacKinnon, Clayton Keller and others are available when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Keller's 30 points are important for Arizona. He has 12 goals and 18 assists in 33 games.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Dec. 21
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|5
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Matias Maccelli is a top offensive contributor for Arizona with 24 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 18 assists in 33 games.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|3
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Nick Schmaltz has 22 points so far, including 10 goals and 12 assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
MacKinnon has been a big player for Colorado this season, with 54 points in 34 games.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 21
|4
|1
|5
|9
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 17
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|4
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Mikko Rantanen has 42 points (1.2 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 25 assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 21
|2
|0
|2
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
