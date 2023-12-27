The Colorado Avalanche (21-11-2) will attempt to halt a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Arizona Coyotes (17-14-2), who have won three straight at home, on Wednesday, December 27 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-160) Coyotes (+135) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

This season the Coyotes have won seven of the 21 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been an underdog.

Arizona has a record of 3-7, a 30.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +135 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.

Arizona has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 17 of 33 games this season.

Coyotes vs Avalanche Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 124 (2nd) Goals 101 (19th) 103 (14th) Goals Allowed 95 (10th) 30 (3rd) Power Play Goals 26 (10th) 20 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (13th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Arizona went 4-6-0 against the spread and 5-5-0 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Arizona has gone over the total five times.

The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.1 goals over their past 10 contests, 0.4 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are averaging 7.5 goals, 0.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Coyotes have scored 101 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in the league.

The Coyotes are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, giving up 95 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.

They have a +6 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.

