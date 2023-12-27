Wednesday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (21-11-2) and the Arizona Coyotes (17-14-2) at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. The Avalanche are -160 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Coyotes (+135) in the game, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Colorado's 34 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 18 times.

The Avalanche have been victorious in 20 of their 31 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (64.5%).

The Coyotes have been the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 33.3%, of those games.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter, Colorado is 14-7 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Arizona is 3-7 when it is the underdog by +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 5-4-1 6.4 3.8 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.8 3.1 11 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-6 5-4-1 6.1 2.7 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.7 2.5 6 17.6% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

