The Arizona Coyotes will host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, December 27, with the Coyotes having taken three straight at home, and the Avalanche having lost five consecutive away games.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs Avalanche Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/23/2023 Avalanche Coyotes 4-1 COL 11/30/2023 Coyotes Avalanche 4-3 (F/OT) ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 95 total goals (2.9 per game), 10th in the league.

The Coyotes' 101 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Coyotes are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 33 12 18 30 16 19 48.1% Matias Maccelli 33 6 18 24 26 7 0% Nick Schmaltz 33 10 12 22 26 30 44.5% Alexander Kerfoot 33 4 17 21 9 14 49.8% Lawson Crouse 32 14 6 20 13 10 36.2%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 14th in goals against, conceding 103 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.

The Avalanche's 124 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.

Avalanche Key Players