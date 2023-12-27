How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Coyotes will host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, December 27, with the Coyotes having taken three straight at home, and the Avalanche having lost five consecutive away games.
The Avalanche game against the Coyotes can be watched on ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Coyotes vs Avalanche Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|Coyotes
|4-1 COL
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|Avalanche
|4-3 (F/OT) ARI
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 95 total goals (2.9 per game), 10th in the league.
- The Coyotes' 101 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Coyotes are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|33
|12
|18
|30
|16
|19
|48.1%
|Matias Maccelli
|33
|6
|18
|24
|26
|7
|0%
|Nick Schmaltz
|33
|10
|12
|22
|26
|30
|44.5%
|Alexander Kerfoot
|33
|4
|17
|21
|9
|14
|49.8%
|Lawson Crouse
|32
|14
|6
|20
|13
|10
|36.2%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche rank 14th in goals against, conceding 103 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.
- The Avalanche's 124 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|34
|18
|36
|54
|39
|17
|49.3%
|Mikko Rantanen
|34
|17
|25
|42
|17
|19
|53.1%
|Cale Makar
|29
|8
|31
|39
|19
|28
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|32
|16
|17
|33
|15
|12
|50%
|Devon Toews
|34
|4
|14
|18
|21
|22
|-
