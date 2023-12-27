Clayton Keller will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche face off on Wednesday at Mullett Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Keller are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Clayton Keller vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Keller Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Keller has a plus-minus of -13, while averaging 19:25 on the ice per game.

Keller has a goal in 12 games this season through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Keller has a point in 21 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 13 of 33 games this season, Keller has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Keller goes over his points prop total is 65.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Keller going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Keller Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 33 Games 6 30 Points 6 12 Goals 4 18 Assists 2

