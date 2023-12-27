On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Alexander Kerfoot going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Kerfoot stats and insights

In four of 33 games this season, Kerfoot has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted seven shots and scored one goal.

Kerfoot has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 8.5% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 103 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kerfoot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:24 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 3 1 2 20:26 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:16 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:53 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:11 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:45 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 3 0 3 21:48 Home W 6-0

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.