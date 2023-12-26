Who's playing and who's not in the NBA on Tuesday? Keep scrolling to find a complete injury report for every team, and see who will suit up and hit the court.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Pistons vs. Nets Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on BSDET and YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep), Killian Hayes, PG: Questionable (Illness), Jalen Duren, C: Questionable (Ankle), Isaiah Stewart, C: Questionable (Toe)

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back)

Wizards vs. Magic Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on MNMT and BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)

Wizards Injuries: Kyle Kuzma, PF: Questionable (Knee), Johnny Davis, SG: Out (Calf), Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee)

Magic Injuries: Markelle Fultz, PG: Out (Knee), Joe Ingles, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen Suggs, SG: Questionable (Wrist), Kevon Harris, SG: Out (Coach'S Decision)

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on BSNO and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pelicans Injuries: Cody Zeller, C: Questionable (Ankle), Larry Nance Jr., PF: Questionable (Rib), Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf)

Grizzlies Injuries: Marcus Smart, PG: Questionable (Ankle), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Derrick Rose, PG: Out (Hamstring)

Rockets vs. Pacers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Rockets Injuries: Tari Eason, SF: Questionable (Leg), Reggie Bullock, SF: Questionable (Illness), Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee)

Pacers Injuries: Bruce Brown, PG: Questionable (Knee)

Spurs vs. Jazz Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on BSSW and KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Spurs Injuries: Victor Wembanyama, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Zach Collins, PF: Questionable (Knee), Charles Bassey, C: Out For Season (Knee)

Jazz Injuries: Talen Horton-Tucker, SG: Questionable (Foot), Keyonte George, SG: Questionable (Foot)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on BSOK and BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Thunder Injuries: Josh Giddey, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns, C: Questionable (Knee), Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles)

Bulls vs. Hawks Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on NBCS-CHI and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bulls Injuries: Henri Drell, SF: Out (Thumb), Nikola Vucevic, C: Questionable (Adductor), Onuralp Bitim, SG: Out (Nose), Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine, SG: Out (Foot), Torrey Craig, SF: Out (Foot)

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), AJ Griffin, SF: Out (Personal), Jalen Johnson, SF: Questionable (Wrist), Trae Young, PG: Questionable (Shoulder), De'Andre Hunter, SF: Out (Knee)

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Shaedon Sharpe, SG: Questionable (Adductor)

Kings Injuries: Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle), Malik Monk, SG: Questionable (Foot)

Clippers vs. Hornets Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Clippers Injuries: Kawhi Leonard, SF: Questionable (Hip), Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee), Moussa Diabate, PF: Out (Hip)

Hornets Injuries: Brandon Miller, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Mark Williams, C: Questionable (Back), LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle), Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg)

