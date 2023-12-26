Maricopa County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Maricopa County, Arizona? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at McClintock High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM AZT on December 26
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chandler High School at Casteel High School
- Game Time: 11:29 AM AZT on December 26
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Pointe High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 12:59 PM AZT on December 26
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aquinas High School at San Tan Charter School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on December 26
- Location: La Verne, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thunderbird High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 2:29 PM AZT on December 26
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saguaro High School at McClintock High School
- Game Time: 3:59 PM AZT on December 26
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dobson High School at Mesquite High School
- Game Time: 6:58 PM AZT on December 26
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apollo High School at Cactus Shadows High School
- Game Time: 8:29 PM AZT on December 26
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
