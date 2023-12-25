When the Phoenix Suns (14-14) and Dallas Mavericks (17-12) square off at Footprint Center on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, Jusuf Nurkic and Luka Doncic will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Suns' Last Game

The Suns dropped their most recent game to the Kings, 120-105, on Friday. Kevin Durant starred with 28 points, plus seven rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 28 7 2 1 0 2 Devin Booker 24 4 7 0 0 0 Udoka Azubuike 11 11 2 0 1 0

Suns Players to Watch

Durant's numbers for the season are 30.9 points, 5.4 assists and 6.2 boards per game.

Nurkic averages 12.1 points, 10.3 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field.

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 27.7 points, 5.5 boards and 8.2 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Grayson Allen puts up 12.2 points, 4.6 boards and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Eric Gordon's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.1 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 25.4 5.1 7.0 0.5 0.3 1.6 Kevin Durant 24.0 3.8 4.2 0.7 0.8 1.5 Jusuf Nurkic 13.1 10.9 3.2 0.9 0.8 0.6 Grayson Allen 8.9 3.3 1.5 1.3 0.5 1.3 Jordan Goodwin 5.6 4.6 3.2 0.4 0.2 0.4

