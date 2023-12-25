Player props are available for Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic, among others, when the Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
31.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -169)
  • The 30.9 points Durant has scored per game this season is 0.6 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (31.5).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 6.2 -- is 1.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (7.5).
  • Durant's year-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
  • Durant has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -132) 8.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +134)
  • Devin Booker is putting up 27.7 points per game this season, 2.8 less than his over/under on Monday.
  • His rebound average -- 5.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Monday.
  • Booker's assists average -- 8.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Monday's prop bet.
  • He has connected on 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Monday.

Grayson Allen Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +134)
  • Grayson Allen is averaging 12.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.
  • He has pulled down 4.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Allen averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's over/under.
  • Allen averages 2.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
36.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -143) 9.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -147)
  • Doncic is averaging 32.9 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.6 less than Monday's prop total.
  • He has grabbed 8.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (9.5).
  • Doncic averages 9.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.
  • Doncic's 3.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -108)
  • The 18.5-point total set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Monday is 0.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 3.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Monday's game.
  • Hardaway's 3.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

