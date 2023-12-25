Player props are available for Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic, among others, when the Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 30.9 points Durant has scored per game this season is 0.6 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (31.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 6.2 -- is 1.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (7.5).

Durant's year-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Durant has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -132) 8.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Devin Booker is putting up 27.7 points per game this season, 2.8 less than his over/under on Monday.

His rebound average -- 5.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Monday.

Booker's assists average -- 8.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Monday's prop bet.

He has connected on 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Monday.

Grayson Allen Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Grayson Allen is averaging 12.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 4.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Allen averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's over/under.

Allen averages 2.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 36.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -143) 9.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -147)

Doncic is averaging 32.9 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.6 less than Monday's prop total.

He has grabbed 8.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (9.5).

Doncic averages 9.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.

Doncic's 3.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -108)

The 18.5-point total set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Monday is 0.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Monday's game.

Hardaway's 3.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

