The Dallas Mavericks (17-12) will look to Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 32.9 points per game) when they try to knock off Kevin Durant (third in league, 30.9) and the Phoenix Suns (14-14) on December 25, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.

Phoenix is 7-4 when it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.

The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 22nd.

The Suns score 114.5 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 117.9 the Mavericks give up.

When Phoenix scores more than 117.9 points, it is 8-3.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns have performed better in home games this season, scoring 116.9 points per game, compared to 111.8 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Phoenix has played worse in home games this season, allowing 116.1 points per game, compared to 111.6 in road games.

In home games, the Suns are making 0.1 more threes per game (11.5) than away from home (11.4). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to on the road (35.7%).

Suns Injuries