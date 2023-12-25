How to Watch the Suns vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 25
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (17-12) will look to Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 32.9 points per game) when they try to knock off Kevin Durant (third in league, 30.9) and the Phoenix Suns (14-14) on December 25, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.
- Phoenix is 7-4 when it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.
- The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 22nd.
- The Suns score 114.5 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 117.9 the Mavericks give up.
- When Phoenix scores more than 117.9 points, it is 8-3.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Suns have performed better in home games this season, scoring 116.9 points per game, compared to 111.8 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively Phoenix has played worse in home games this season, allowing 116.1 points per game, compared to 111.6 in road games.
- In home games, the Suns are making 0.1 more threes per game (11.5) than away from home (11.4). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to on the road (35.7%).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Ankle
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Out
|Personal
|Yuta Watanabe
|Questionable
|Finger
|Josh Okogie
|Questionable
|Hip
|Eric Gordon
|Questionable
|Hip
