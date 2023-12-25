Find the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (14-14), which currently includes four players listed (including Jusuf Nurkic), as the Suns ready for their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) at Footprint Center on Monday, December 25 at 10:30 PM ET.

The Suns are coming off of a 120-105 loss to the Kings in their most recent outing on Friday. In the Suns' loss, Kevin Durant led the way with a team-high 28 points (adding seven rebounds and two assists).

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Bradley Beal SG Out Ankle 14.7 3.3 3.2 Jusuf Nurkic C Questionable Personal 12.1 10.3 3.9 Josh Okogie SG Questionable Hip 6.5 3.4 1.2

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Josh Green: Out (Elbow), Kyrie Irving: Out (Heel), Dereck Lively: Questionable (Ankle)

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -4.5 230.5

