The Dallas Mavericks (17-12) will look to Luka Doncic (second in the league scoring 32.9 points per game) when they try to beat Kevin Durant (third in the NBA with 30.9 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (14-14) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Footprint Center. The Mavericks are 4.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips off at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Suns vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -4.5 230.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points nine times.

The average total in Phoenix's games this season is 228.5, 2.0 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Suns are 11-17-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Phoenix has been favored 18 times and won 10, or 55.6%, of those games.

This season, Phoenix has won four of its seven games when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info

Suns vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 9 32.1% 114.5 233.5 114.0 231.9 228.6 Mavericks 22 75.9% 119.0 233.5 117.9 231.9 233.5

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have covered the spread once, and are 3-7 overall, in their past 10 contests.

The Suns have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in 15 games when playing at home, and it has covered six times in 13 games when playing on the road.

The 114.5 points per game the Suns average are just 3.4 fewer points than the Mavericks allow (117.9).

When Phoenix scores more than 117.9 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Suns and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 11-17 3-9 16-12 Mavericks 15-14 0-4 19-10

Suns vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Suns Mavericks 114.5 Points Scored (PG) 119.0 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 6-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-5 8-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-3 114.0 Points Allowed (PG) 117.9 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 11-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-2 12-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-2

