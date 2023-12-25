Suns vs. Mavericks December 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:17 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks (14-8) will lean on Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 32 points per game) when they square off against Kevin Durant (third in league, 31) and the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Suns vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Suns (-5.5)
- Total: 225.5
- TV: ESPN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Suns Games
- December 22 at the Kings
- December 13 at home vs the Nets
- December 12 at home vs the Warriors
- December 19 at the Trail Blazers
- December 17 at home vs the Wizards
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant puts up 31 points, 6.5 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 52.1% from the field and 50% from downtown (second in league) with 2.3 made treys per contest.
- Jusuf Nurkic puts up 11.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocks.
- Devin Booker averages 27.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2 made treys per game.
- Eric Gordon puts up 14.6 points, 2.1 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 2.8 made treys per contest.
- Jordan Goodwin averages 6.4 points, 2.2 assists and 3.9 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Doncic gets the Mavericks 32 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Dereck Lively gets the Mavericks 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. gives the Mavericks 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while averaging 0.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Mavericks are receiving 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr. this season.
- Grant Williams is putting up 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Mavericks
|115.1
|Points Avg.
|119.9
|113
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.5
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|38.5%
|Three Point %
|37.4%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.