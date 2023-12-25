The Dallas Mavericks (17-12) will lean on Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 32.9 points per game) when they square off against Kevin Durant (third in league, 30.9) and the Phoenix Suns (14-14) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game tips off at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Mavericks matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info

Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Suns average 114.5 points per game (16th in the league) while giving up 114 per contest (15th in the NBA). They have a +13 scoring differential overall.

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game, with a +33 scoring differential overall. They put up 119 points per game (seventh in NBA) and allow 117.9 per contest (22nd in league).

The teams combine to score 233.5 points per game, three more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 231.9 points per game combined, 1.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Dallas has covered 15 times in 29 games with a spread this year.

Suns and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +800 +400 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

