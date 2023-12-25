Kevin Durant vs. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:45 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic will meet when the Phoenix Suns (14-14) play the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) at Footprint Center on Monday, December 25 beginning at 10:30 PM ET.
Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Kevin Durant vs. Luka Doncic Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Kevin Durant
|Luka Doncic
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1118.6
|1523.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|46.6
|56.4
|Fantasy Rank
|10
|3
Kevin Durant vs. Luka Doncic Insights
Kevin Durant & the Suns
- Durant puts up 30.9 points, 6.2 boards and 5.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- The Suns score 114.5 points per game (16th in the NBA) and allow 114.0 (15th in the league) for a +13 scoring differential overall.
- The 44.1 rebounds per game Phoenix averages rank 13th in the league, and are 2.6 more than the 41.5 its opponents pull down per contest.
- The Suns hit 11.5 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.0 on average.
- Phoenix loses the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 14.2 (25th in the league) while its opponents average 11.9.
Luka Doncic & the Mavericks
- Doncic's averages for the season are 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.0% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per game (second in league).
- The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game, with a +33 scoring differential overall. They put up 119.0 points per game (seventh in NBA) and give up 117.9 per contest (22nd in league).
- Dallas ranks 22nd in the league at 42.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 fewer than the 46.3 its opponents average.
- The Mavericks hit 15.7 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 36.9% from deep (14th in NBA). They are making 2.8 more threes than their opponents, who drain 12.9 per game at 36.7%.
- Dallas has won the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 11.4 (second in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (14th in league).
Kevin Durant vs. Luka Doncic Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Kevin Durant
|Luka Doncic
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|2.8
|2.1
|Usage Percentage
|32.7%
|35.7%
|True Shooting Pct
|63.7%
|61.1%
|Total Rebound Pct
|9.6%
|12.7%
|Assist Pct
|27.2%
|41.3%
