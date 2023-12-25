Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic will meet when the Phoenix Suns (14-14) play the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) at Footprint Center on Monday, December 25 beginning at 10:30 PM ET.

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kevin Durant vs. Luka Doncic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kevin Durant Luka Doncic Total Fantasy Pts 1118.6 1523.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 46.6 56.4 Fantasy Rank 10 3

Kevin Durant vs. Luka Doncic Insights

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Durant puts up 30.9 points, 6.2 boards and 5.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Suns score 114.5 points per game (16th in the NBA) and allow 114.0 (15th in the league) for a +13 scoring differential overall.

The 44.1 rebounds per game Phoenix averages rank 13th in the league, and are 2.6 more than the 41.5 its opponents pull down per contest.

The Suns hit 11.5 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.0 on average.

Phoenix loses the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 14.2 (25th in the league) while its opponents average 11.9.

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic's averages for the season are 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.0% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per game (second in league).

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game, with a +33 scoring differential overall. They put up 119.0 points per game (seventh in NBA) and give up 117.9 per contest (22nd in league).

Dallas ranks 22nd in the league at 42.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 fewer than the 46.3 its opponents average.

The Mavericks hit 15.7 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 36.9% from deep (14th in NBA). They are making 2.8 more threes than their opponents, who drain 12.9 per game at 36.7%.

Dallas has won the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 11.4 (second in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (14th in league).

Kevin Durant vs. Luka Doncic Advanced Stats

Stat Kevin Durant Luka Doncic Plus/Minus Per Game 2.8 2.1 Usage Percentage 32.7% 35.7% True Shooting Pct 63.7% 61.1% Total Rebound Pct 9.6% 12.7% Assist Pct 27.2% 41.3%

