Grayson Allen and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be facing off versus the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 120-105 loss to the Kings, Allen had 11 points and three steals.

In this article, we dig into Allen's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.2 12.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.4 Assists -- 2.7 2.6 PRA -- 19.5 19 PR -- 16.8 16.4 3PM 2.5 2.2 1.6



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Mavericks

Allen is responsible for attempting 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.5 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 15.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Allen's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.6 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Mavericks give up 117.9 points per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

The Mavericks are the 28th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 46.3 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks give up 27.1 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Grayson Allen vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 33 12 5 5 1 0 2 11/27/2022 32 25 2 5 7 1 2

