The Phoenix Suns, Drew Eubanks included, hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 22, Eubanks produced two points in a 120-105 loss versus the Kings.

In this article, we dig into Eubanks' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Drew Eubanks Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.3 5.0 Rebounds 7.5 4.3 3.9 Assists -- 1.1 0.5 PRA -- 11.7 9.4 PR -- 10.6 8.9



Drew Eubanks Insights vs. the Mavericks

Eubanks has taken 4.3 shots per game this season and made 2.6 per game, which account for 4.8% and 6.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Eubanks' Suns average 101.6 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 117.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Mavericks are ranked 28th in the NBA, conceding 46.3 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 27.1 assists per game, the Mavericks are the 21st-ranked team in the league.

Drew Eubanks vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 18 4 4 3 0 1 0 1/14/2023 20 2 4 2 0 1 0 12/16/2022 13 4 4 1 0 0 0 11/12/2022 33 2 8 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.