Devin Booker will take the court for the Phoenix Suns on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, versus the Dallas Mavericks.

Last time out, which was on December 22, Booker posted 24 points and seven assists in a 120-105 loss against the Kings.

If you'd like to place a bet on Booker's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 27.7 26.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 5.6 Assists 8.5 8.2 7.5 PRA -- 41.4 39.3 PR -- 33.2 31.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.6



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 15.6% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Booker's Suns average 101.6 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 117.9 points per game.

The Mavericks concede 46.3 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the NBA.

The Mavericks give up 27.1 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks are 15th in the league, giving up 12.9 makes per contest.

Devin Booker vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 40 36 5 10 1 0 1 12/5/2022 30 11 2 5 1 0 0 10/19/2022 41 28 4 9 1 1 0

