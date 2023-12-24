Trey McBride against the Chicago Bears pass defense and Jaylon Johnson is a matchup to watch in Week 16, when the Cardinals play the Bears at Soldier Field. We have stats and information available for you right here.

Cardinals vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Trey McBride Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 83.2 5.9 10 127 7.68

Trey McBride vs. Jaylon Johnson Insights

Trey McBride & the Cardinals' Offense

Trey McBride has racked up 712 receiving yards on 66 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Arizona's passing attack has been ineffective this season, as it ranks fourth-last in the league with 2,443 passing yards (174.5 per game).

The Cardinals have had one of the bottom scoring offenses in the league, ranking 25th in the NFL by posting 18.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in the NFL with 306.3 total yards per contest.

Arizona has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 32.6 times per game (10th-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Cardinals have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 46 times (ninth-fewest in NFL).

Jaylon Johnson & the Bears' Defense

Jaylon Johnson has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 31 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing defense, Chicago is allowing 239.2 yards per game (3,349 total) in the air, which is the seventh-most in the NFL.

The Bears' points-against average on defense is 23.5 per game, 22nd in the NFL.

Chicago has allowed over 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

24 players have caught a touchdown against the Bears this season.

Trey McBride vs. Jaylon Johnson Advanced Stats

Trey McBride Jaylon Johnson Rec. Targets 85 50 Def. Targets Receptions 66 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.8 27 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 712 31 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 50.9 2.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 358 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 4 Interceptions

