Will Trey McBride cash his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Arizona Cardinals take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET?

Will Trey McBride score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

McBride has grabbed 66 balls, with a team-high 712 yards receiving plus two TDs. He is averaging 50.9 yards per game.

McBride has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in 14 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Trey McBride Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 2 2 23 0 Week 2 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 3 Cowboys 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Bengals 3 2 17 0 Week 6 @Rams 5 4 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 6 3 29 0 Week 8 Ravens 14 10 95 1 Week 9 @Browns 5 3 22 0 Week 10 Falcons 9 8 131 0 Week 11 @Texans 7 5 43 0 Week 12 Rams 9 7 60 0 Week 13 @Steelers 9 8 89 1 Week 15 49ers 11 10 102 0

