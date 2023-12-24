Trey McBride has a good matchup when his Arizona Cardinals meet the Chicago Bears in Week 16 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bears allow 239.2 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the league.

McBride has a team-leading 712 receiving yards on 66 grabs (85 targets), with two TDs, averaging 50.9 yards per game.

McBride vs. the Bears

McBride vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Bears have conceded a TD pass to 24 opposing players this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 239.2 passing yards the Bears allow per contest makes them the 26th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Bears' defense is 29th in the league by conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (26 total passing TDs).

Trey McBride Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 61.5 (-111)

McBride Receiving Insights

In eight of 10 games this season, McBride has topped his prop for receiving yards.

McBride has received 18.6% of his team's 456 passing attempts this season (85 targets).

He has been targeted 85 times, averaging 8.4 yards per target (42nd in NFL).

In two of 14 games this season, McBride has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (7.4%).

McBride (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 19.6% of the time in the red zone (46 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

McBride's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/17/2023 Week 15 11 TAR / 10 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 8 REC / 131 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

