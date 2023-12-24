Who’s the Best Team in the Pac-12? See our Weekly Women's Pac-12 Power Rankings
See how each Pac-12 team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Pac-12 Power Rankings
1. Stanford
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 92-52 vs UC Davis
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
2. UCLA
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 28-1
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th
- Last Game: W 85-46 vs Hawaii
Next Game
- Opponent: USC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
3. USC
- Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th
- Last Game: W 85-77 vs Long Beach State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCLA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
4. Utah
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd
- Last Game: W 89-36 vs Weber State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Colorado
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. Colorado
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th
- Last Game: W 78-56 vs Northern Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
6. Oregon State
- Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th
- Last Game: W 77-65 vs Texas Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Morgan State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
7. Washington State
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st
- Last Game: L 69-62 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stanford
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
8. Cal
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
- Last Game: W 79-55 vs UL Monroe
Next Game
- Opponent: Stanford
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Washington
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st
- Last Game: L 59-51 vs Louisville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
10. Arizona
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 81-69 vs Gonzaga
Next Game
- Opponent: Seattle U
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
11. Oregon
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 10-21
- Overall Rank: 89th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th
- Last Game: W 70-63 vs Oklahoma State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oregon State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
12. Arizona State
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th
- Last Game: W 80-76 vs Fresno State
Next Game
- Opponent: Santa Clara
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
