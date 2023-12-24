Who is the team to beat at the top of the Pac-12 this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Arizona

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 29-2
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: -200
  • Overall Rank: 1st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: L 96-95 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Cal
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. Utah

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +1600
  • Overall Rank: 15th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: W 85-43 vs Bellarmine

Next Game

  • Opponent: Washington State
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. Colorado

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +800
  • Overall Rank: 17th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd
  • Last Game: W 98-71 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: Washington
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Washington

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 34th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th
  • Last Game: W 73-66 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Colorado
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Washington State

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 49th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th
  • Last Game: W 66-61 vs Boise State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Utah
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. USC

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +800
  • Overall Rank: 66th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th
  • Last Game: W 79-59 vs Alabama State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Oregon
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Oregon

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 68th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd
  • Last Game: W 84-70 vs Kent State

Next Game

  • Opponent: USC
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Stanford

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-20
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 98th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th
  • Last Game: L 74-60 vs San Diego State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Arizona State
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. UCLA

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-21
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +900
  • Overall Rank: 114th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st
  • Last Game: L 69-60 vs Maryland

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Oregon State
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Cal

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 8-23
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 130th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd
  • Last Game: W 71-67 vs UCSD

Next Game

  • Opponent: Arizona
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Arizona State

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 133rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: L 65-46 vs Northwestern

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Stanford
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Oregon State

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-23
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 197th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd
  • Last Game: W 76-57 vs Idaho State

Next Game

  • Opponent: UCLA
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

