Who’s the Best Team in the Pac-12? See our Weekly Pac-12 Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Pac-12 this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Pac-12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Arizona
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 29-2
- Odds to Win Pac-12: -200
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: L 96-95 vs Florida Atlantic
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
2. Utah
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +1600
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: W 85-43 vs Bellarmine
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Washington State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
3. Colorado
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +800
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd
- Last Game: W 98-71 vs Utah Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Washington
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Washington
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +2500
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th
- Last Game: W 73-66 vs Eastern Washington
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Colorado
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Washington State
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +5000
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th
- Last Game: W 66-61 vs Boise State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
6. USC
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +800
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th
- Last Game: W 79-59 vs Alabama State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oregon
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Oregon
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +1400
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd
- Last Game: W 84-70 vs Kent State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: USC
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Stanford
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +4000
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th
- Last Game: L 74-60 vs San Diego State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Arizona State
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. UCLA
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +900
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st
- Last Game: L 69-60 vs Maryland
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oregon State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
10. Cal
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 8-23
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000
- Overall Rank: 130th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd
- Last Game: W 71-67 vs UCSD
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Arizona
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
11. Arizona State
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +10000
- Overall Rank: 133rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 65-46 vs Northwestern
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stanford
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Oregon State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000
- Overall Rank: 197th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd
- Last Game: W 76-57 vs Idaho State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UCLA
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.