In the Week 16 contest between the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Marquise Brown score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Marquise Brown score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Brown's 101 targets have resulted in 51 grabs for 574 yards (44.2 per game) and four scores.

Brown has a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Marquise Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 3 28 0 Week 2 Giants 10 6 54 1 Week 3 Cowboys 7 5 61 1 Week 4 @49ers 10 7 96 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 4 61 1 Week 6 @Rams 11 4 34 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 7 3 49 0 Week 8 Ravens 9 6 33 1 Week 9 @Browns 8 4 24 0 Week 10 Falcons 4 1 28 0 Week 11 @Texans 5 2 18 0 Week 12 Rams 12 6 88 0 Week 13 @Steelers 3 0 0 0

