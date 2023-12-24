Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner has a tough matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Chicago Bears. The Bears are giving up the fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 79.8 per game.

Conner has received 143 carries, turning them into a team-leading 717 yards (71.7 ypg) with five scores. Conner also makes an impact as a pass-catcher, catching 17 balls for 39 yards (3.9 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Conner and the Cardinals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Conner vs. the Bears

Conner vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 75 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 75 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bears defense has not allowed a rusher to pile up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Chicago has given up one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

The Bears have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The rush defense of the Bears is conceding 79.8 yards per outing on the ground this year, which ranks first in the NFL.

So far this year, the Bears have conceded seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.5 per game. That ranks third among NFL teams.

Watch Cardinals vs Bears on Fubo!

James Conner Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 51.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Conner with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Conner Rushing Insights

Conner has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in six games (60.0%) out of 10 opportunities.

The Cardinals have passed 55.0% of the time and run 45.0% this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 38.3% of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season (143).

Conner has a rushing touchdown in four of 10 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has five total touchdowns this season (18.5% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

He has 21 carries in the red zone (50.0% of his team's 42 red zone rushes).

James Conner Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-105)

Conner Receiving Insights

Conner has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of 10 games this year.

Conner has 5.0% of his team's target share (23 targets on 456 passing attempts).

He has averaged 1.7 yards per target (39 yards on 23 targets).

Conner, in 10 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With three red zone targets, Conner has been on the receiving end of 6.5% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Conner's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. 49ers 12/17/2023 Week 15 14 ATT / 86 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 25 ATT / 105 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 16 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.