Arizona Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch has a good matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Chicago Bears. The Bears are allowing the seventh-most passing yards in the league, 239.2 per game.

Dortch has put together 139 receiving yards (after 13 catches) and one TD. He has been targeted 25 times, and posts 10.7 yards per game.

Dortch vs. the Bears

Dortch vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 24 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 239.2 passing yards the Bears give up per contest makes them the 26th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this season, the Bears have allowed 26 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.9 per game. That ranks 29th in league play.

Greg Dortch Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Dortch Receiving Insights

Dortch has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this year.

Dortch has 5.5% of his team's target share (25 targets on 456 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 25 times this season, averaging 5.6 yards per target.

Dortch, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 3.7% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With two red zone targets, Dortch has been on the receiving end of 4.3% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

Dortch's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

