Will Greg Dortch Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Greg Dortch did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Dortch's stats on this page.
Rep Greg Dortch and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Dortch has been targeted 25 times and has 13 catches for 139 yards (10.7 per reception) and one TD, plus one carry for five yards.
Keep an eye on Dortch's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Greg Dortch Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Cardinals this week:
- Travis Vokolek (DNP/nir- travel): 0 Rec
- Marquise Brown (DNP/heel): 51 Rec; 574 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Kendre Miller
- Click Here for Adam Thielen
- Click Here for Ian Thomas
- Click Here for James Cook
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
Cardinals vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Dortch 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|25
|13
|139
|70
|1
|10.7
Dortch Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|@Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Browns
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|8
|6
|76
|0
|Week 12
|Rams
|9
|3
|27
|1
|Week 13
|@Steelers
|3
|1
|19
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|3
|2
|15
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.