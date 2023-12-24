When Emari Demercado suits up for the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Emari Demercado score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Demercado has 274 yards on 56 carries (30.4 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Demercado has also caught 13 passes for 70 yards (7.8 per game) this season.

Demercado has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

Emari Demercado Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Giants 1 -2 0 2 7 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 3 0 3 21 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 45 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Rams 2 11 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 13 58 0 4 17 0 Week 8 Ravens 20 78 0 1 1 0 Week 12 Rams 3 15 0 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 4 64 1 1 6 0

