The Chicago Bears (5-9) are considered 4-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, December 24, 2023 versus the Arizona Cardinals (3-11). The over/under is set at 43.5 points for the game.

As the Bears ready for this matchup against the Cardinals, here are their betting trends and insights. Before the Cardinals square off against the Bears, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Cardinals vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

Cardinals vs. Bears Betting Insights

Arizona is 7-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have an ATS record of 6-5 as 4-point underdogs or more.

Arizona has played 14 games this year, and eight of them have gone over the total.

Chicago has gone 6-7-1 ATS this season.

Seven of Chicago's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Cardinals Player Props

