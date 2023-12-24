The Arizona Cardinals (3-11) go on the road to play the Chicago Bears (5-9) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

How to Watch Bears vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Cardinals Insights

This year the Cardinals score 5.0 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Bears give up (23.5).

The Cardinals collect just 12.7 fewer yards per game (306.3) than the Bears give up per outing (319.0).

This year Arizona runs for 52.0 more yards per game (131.8) than Chicago allows (79.8).

This year the Cardinals have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Bears have takeaways (23).

Cardinals Away Performance

The Cardinals put up 13.0 points per game away from home (5.5 less than their overall average), and concede 22.7 away from home (4.2 less than overall).

On the road, the Cardinals accumulate 260.7 yards per game and give up 343.6. That's less than they gain (306.3) and allow (358.9) overall.

In road games, Arizona accumulates 150.4 passing yards per game and gives up 220.1. That's less than it gains overall (174.5), and more than it allows (219.3).

The Cardinals' average rushing yards gained (110.3) and allowed (123.4) on the road are both lower than their overall averages of 131.8 and 139.6, respectively.

The Cardinals' third-down percentages on offense (37.4%) and defense (44.6%) in away games are both lower than their overall numbers of 38.2% and 46.7%, respectively.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 Los Angeles L 37-14 FOX 12/3/2023 at Pittsburgh W 24-10 CBS 12/17/2023 San Francisco L 45-29 CBS 12/24/2023 at Chicago - FOX 12/31/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 1/7/2024 Seattle - -

