How to Watch Cardinals vs. Bears on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Arizona Cardinals (3-11) go on the road to play the Chicago Bears (5-9) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
We have more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bears vs. Cardinals
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
Cardinals Insights
- This year the Cardinals score 5.0 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Bears give up (23.5).
- The Cardinals collect just 12.7 fewer yards per game (306.3) than the Bears give up per outing (319.0).
- This year Arizona runs for 52.0 more yards per game (131.8) than Chicago allows (79.8).
- This year the Cardinals have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Bears have takeaways (23).
Cardinals Away Performance
- The Cardinals put up 13.0 points per game away from home (5.5 less than their overall average), and concede 22.7 away from home (4.2 less than overall).
- On the road, the Cardinals accumulate 260.7 yards per game and give up 343.6. That's less than they gain (306.3) and allow (358.9) overall.
- In road games, Arizona accumulates 150.4 passing yards per game and gives up 220.1. That's less than it gains overall (174.5), and more than it allows (219.3).
- The Cardinals' average rushing yards gained (110.3) and allowed (123.4) on the road are both lower than their overall averages of 131.8 and 139.6, respectively.
- The Cardinals' third-down percentages on offense (37.4%) and defense (44.6%) in away games are both lower than their overall numbers of 38.2% and 46.7%, respectively.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|Los Angeles
|L 37-14
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|W 24-10
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|San Francisco
|L 45-29
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|at Chicago
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Seattle
|-
|-
