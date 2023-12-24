Cardinals vs. Bears Player Props & Odds – Week 16
One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on display when D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
Keep reading for the top performers in this game between the Bears and the Cardinals, and what player prop bets to evaluate.
James Conner Touchdown Odds
- Conner Odds to Score First TD: +800
- Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360
Justin Fields Touchdown Odds
- Fields Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330
More Cardinals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|James Conner
|-
|54.5 (-113)
|-
|Greg Dortch
|-
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|Kyler Murray
|214.5 (-113)
|28.5 (-113)
|-
|Rondale Moore
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Trey McBride
|-
|-
|61.5 (-113)
|Michael Wilson
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
More Bears Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Justin Fields
|205.5 (-113)
|55.5 (-113)
|-
|D'Onta Foreman
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|-
|Cole Kmet
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|Darnell Mooney
|-
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|D.J. Moore
|-
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|Tyler Scott
|-
|-
|12.5 (-113)
