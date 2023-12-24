According to our computer model, the Chicago Bears will defeat the Arizona Cardinals when they square off at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 24 (at 4:25 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

Watch the Cardinals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Bears rank 22nd in total offense (317.9 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (319 yards allowed per game) this season. The Cardinals are putting up 306.3 total yards per game on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 358.9 total yards per contest (25th-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Cardinals vs Bears on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bears (-4) Over (43.5) Bears 26, Cardinals 19

Place your bets on the Bears-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

Arizona has put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 4-point underdogs this year, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 6-5.

Arizona games have gone over the point total eight out of 14 times this season.

The Cardinals average over/under is 43.5, which equals the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bears Betting Info

The Bears have a 67.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has put together a 6-7-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, seven of Chicago's 14 games have hit the over.

Bears games this season have posted an average total of 43, which is 0.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chicago 20.5 23.5 22.5 21 19 25.4 Arizona 18.5 26.9 24 31 13 22.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.