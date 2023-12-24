The Arizona Cardinals (3-11) will look to upset the Chicago Bears (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Soldier Field. The Bears are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. An over/under of 42 points has been set for the contest.

If you're planning to make some in-game wagers on the Bears' upcoming game versus the Cardinals, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will help you in your live betting.

Cardinals vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Cardinals have been winning after the first quarter in six games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

The Bears have been leading after the first quarter in six games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Chicago's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Cardinals have won the second quarter five times, lost eight times, and been knotted up one time in 14 games this year.

The Bears have won the second quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

Chicago's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing eight points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Cardinals have been outscored in the third quarter nine times and won five times in 14 games this season.

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Chicago is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (13th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in nine games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in seven games.

Chicago's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

Cardinals vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far this year, the Cardinals have been leading after the first half in six games (2-4 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in eight games (1-7).

The Bears have been leading after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in seven games (1-6), and have been knotted up after the first half in three games (1-2) in 2023.

2nd Half

In 14 games this season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (3-1 record in those games), been outscored nine times (0-9), and tied one time (0-1).

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games this season, lost the second half in five games, and tied in the second half in two games.

Chicago's offense is averaging 11.4 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 10.4 points on average in the second half.

