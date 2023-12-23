Can we count on Zach Sanford scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Zach Sanford score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanford stats and insights

  • Sanford is yet to score through six games this season.
  • He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
  • Sanford has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 102 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

