Will Zach Sanford Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 23?
Can we count on Zach Sanford scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Zach Sanford score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Sanford stats and insights
- Sanford is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- Sanford has zero points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 102 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
