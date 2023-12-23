The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under for the matchup is set at 147.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -3.5 147

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs Seton Hall Betting Records & Stats

The Musketeers have a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Xavier has won four of its six games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Musketeers, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Seton Hall is 4-7-1 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 1-2 in contests where bookmakers give them odds of +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Seton Hall has a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147 % of Games Over 147 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 6 50% 75.4 151 70.8 139.4 148.2 Seton Hall 4 33.3% 75.6 151 68.6 139.4 139.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Xavier vs Seton Hall Insights & Trends

The Musketeers average 6.8 more points per game (75.4) than the Pirates give up (68.6).

When Xavier scores more than 68.6 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Pirates put up only 4.8 more points per game (75.6) than the Musketeers give up (70.8).

When it scores more than 70.8 points, Seton Hall is 4-2-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 7-5-0 3-3 5-7-0 Seton Hall 4-7-1 1-2 5-7-0

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Seton Hall 15-2 Home Record 9-6 7-4 Away Record 6-7 8-8-1 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-1 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 12-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-4-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.