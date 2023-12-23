Can we anticipate Troy Stecher lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Stecher stats and insights

In one of 30 games this season, Stecher scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Stecher has zero points on the power play.

Stecher averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 102 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Stecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:54 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:54 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:04 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:01 Home W 4-1

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

