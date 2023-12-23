What are Northern Arizona's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Northern Arizona ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 72

Northern Arizona's best wins

Northern Arizona defeated the Pacific Tigers (No. 97-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 96-65 win on December 6 -- its signature victory of the season. Taylor Feldman led the offense versus Pacific, compiling 11 points. Second on the team was Sophie Glancey with 11 points.

Next best wins

66-65 over Portland (No. 116/RPI) on November 24

74-69 on the road over UCSD (No. 208/RPI) on November 19

81-70 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 251/RPI) on December 21

80-62 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 259/RPI) on December 18

92-76 on the road over San Francisco (No. 286/RPI) on December 9

Northern Arizona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Northern Arizona is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

According to the RPI, Northern Arizona has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Northern Arizona has been given the 117th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Lumberjacks' upcoming schedule includes 18 games against teams with worse records and seven games versus teams with records above .500.

In terms of NAU's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Northern Arizona's next game

Matchup: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Northern Colorado Bears

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Northern Colorado Bears Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

