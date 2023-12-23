On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes go head to head against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Nick Bjugstad going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

In six of 32 games this season, Bjugstad has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

Bjugstad has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 102 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Bjugstad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:00 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:34 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:59 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 17:29 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:41 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 20:10 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:26 Home W 4-1

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

