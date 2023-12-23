Can we expect Michael Carcone scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

  • In 10 of 31 games this season, Carcone has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal against the Avalanche this season in one game (two shots).
  • Carcone has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 30.4% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:49 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:34 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:29 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:15 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 10:35 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 8:40 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:53 Home W 4-1

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

