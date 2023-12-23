How to Watch Memphis vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.
Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 44.7% the Commodores allow to opponents.
- Memphis has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Commodores are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 183rd.
- The Tigers score 7.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Commodores give up (72.1).
- Memphis has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- This season, Vanderbilt has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 183rd.
- The Commodores' 67.8 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 72.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Vanderbilt has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Memphis is posting 7.2 more points per game (85.5) than it is when playing on the road (78.3).
- When playing at home, the Tigers are allowing 1.7 fewer points per game (70.8) than away from home (72.5).
- Memphis is making 8.8 treys per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 2.0 more threes and 0.5% points better than it is averaging in road games (6.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Vanderbilt scored 2.2 fewer points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (73.4).
- The Commodores gave up 67.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.9 on the road.
- At home, Vanderbilt sunk 8.4 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.8). Vanderbilt's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.3%) than away (33.8%) as well.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|W 81-75
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Clemson
|W 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/19/2023
|Virginia
|W 77-54
|FedExForum
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|San Francisco
|L 73-60
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Texas Tech
|L 76-54
|Dickies Arena
|12/19/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 63-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/23/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|Alabama
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
