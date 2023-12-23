The Arizona Coyotes, with Matias Maccelli, will be in action Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. Looking to bet on Maccelli's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matias Maccelli vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

Maccelli has averaged 16:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Maccelli has a goal in six games this season through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Maccelli has recorded a point in a game 22 times this season over 32 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In 16 of 32 games this season, Maccelli has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Maccelli goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Maccelli has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 102 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 32 Games 5 24 Points 2 6 Goals 1 18 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.