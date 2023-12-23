Should you bet on Matias Maccelli to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Maccelli stats and insights

  • In six of 32 games this season, Maccelli has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Maccelli has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 8.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 102 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Maccelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:38 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:02 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:42 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:56 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:19 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:33 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.