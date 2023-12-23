Logan Cooley will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Arizona Coyotes face the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Cooley's props? Here is some information to help you.

Logan Cooley vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Cooley Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Cooley has averaged 16:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -11.

In three of 32 games this year, Cooley has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Cooley has a point in 14 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In 11 of 32 games this season, Cooley has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Cooley has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Cooley going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Cooley Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 32 Games 1 17 Points 0 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

