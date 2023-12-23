The Arizona Coyotes, including Jason Zucker, are in action Saturday versus the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Zucker are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jason Zucker vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +333)

Zucker Season Stats Insights

Zucker's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:46 per game on the ice, is +1.

Zucker has a goal in five games this year through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zucker has recorded a point in a game nine times this year out of 25 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Zucker has an assist in five of 25 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Zucker goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zucker has an implied probability of 23.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zucker Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 102 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 25 Games 3 10 Points 2 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

