Will Jack McBain score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

In four of 17 games this season, McBain has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

McBain has zero points on the power play.

McBain's shooting percentage is 27.8%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

The Avalanche have given up 102 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:54 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 2 1 1 8:28 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:33 Home W 1-0 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:06 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:49 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:12 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 4 2 2 11:12 Home W 8-1

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

