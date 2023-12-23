For bracketology insights around Grand Canyon and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Grand Canyon ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 2-0 41 38 14

Grand Canyon's best wins

Grand Canyon captured its best win of the season on December 5 by registering a 79-73 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs, a top 50 team in the RPI. With 23 points, Rayshon Harrison was the top scorer against San Diego State. Second on the team was Tyon Grant-Foster, with 18 points.

Next best wins

76-72 over San Francisco (No. 51/RPI) on November 17

69-64 on the road over Liberty (No. 60/RPI) on December 9

89-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 108/RPI) on November 12

86-71 at home over North Dakota State (No. 154/RPI) on November 25

76-69 at home over UT Arlington (No. 172/RPI) on December 2

Grand Canyon's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Grand Canyon has two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

The Antelopes have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Grand Canyon is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Grand Canyon gets the 181st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Antelopes' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games against teams that are above .500 and 19 games against teams with worse records than their own.

GCU has 20 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Grand Canyon's next game

Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Bethesda (CA) Flames

Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Bethesda (CA) Flames Date/Time: Wednesday, December 27 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Bryant Fitness Center in Glendale, Arizona

