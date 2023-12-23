Coyotes vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (20-11-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (17-13-2, winners of four straight) at Ball Arena. The matchup on Saturday, December 23 begins at 9:00 PM ET on ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-225)
|Coyotes (+180)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have been an underdog in 20 games this season, and won seven (35.0%).
- Arizona has entered five games this season as an underdog by +180 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.
- The Coyotes have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 17 of 32 times.
Coyotes vs Avalanche Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|120 (2nd)
|Goals
|100 (17th)
|102 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|91 (9th)
|30 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|25 (10th)
|19 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (15th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- The Coyotes went 6-4-0 over its past 10 games, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread in that span.
- Five of Arizona's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Coyotes have averaged a total of 6.1 goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.
- Over their last 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 8.5 goals, 0.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Coyotes have scored 100 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have conceded 2.8 goals per game, 91 total, the ninth-fewest among league teams.
- Their ninth-best goal differential is +9.
