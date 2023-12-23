The Colorado Avalanche (20-11-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (17-13-2, winners of four straight) at Ball Arena. The matchup on Saturday, December 23 begins at 9:00 PM ET on ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-225) Coyotes (+180) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been an underdog in 20 games this season, and won seven (35.0%).

Arizona has entered five games this season as an underdog by +180 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

The Coyotes have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 17 of 32 times.

Coyotes vs Avalanche Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 120 (2nd) Goals 100 (17th) 102 (17th) Goals Allowed 91 (9th) 30 (3rd) Power Play Goals 25 (10th) 19 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (15th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes went 6-4-0 over its past 10 games, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread in that span.

Five of Arizona's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Coyotes have averaged a total of 6.1 goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

Over their last 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 8.5 goals, 0.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Coyotes have scored 100 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have conceded 2.8 goals per game, 91 total, the ninth-fewest among league teams.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +9.

