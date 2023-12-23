The Colorado Avalanche will host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, December 23, with the Coyotes victorious in four straight games.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Coyotes vs Avalanche Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/30/2023 Coyotes Avalanche 4-3 (F/OT) ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes concede 2.8 goals per game (91 in total), the ninth-fewest in the league.

The Coyotes have 100 goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Coyotes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 32 12 18 30 16 19 48.1% Matias Maccelli 32 6 18 24 26 7 0% Nick Schmaltz 32 10 12 22 26 29 45.9% Nick Bjugstad 32 6 14 20 10 11 51% Alexander Kerfoot 32 3 17 20 9 13 50.5%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 17th in goals against, giving up 102 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Avalanche's 120 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players