How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche will host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, December 23, with the Coyotes victorious in four straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to watch the Avalanche and the Coyotes take the ice.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes vs Avalanche Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Coyotes Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Coyotes Prediction
|Avalanche vs Coyotes Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Coyotes Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|Avalanche
|4-3 (F/OT) ARI
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes concede 2.8 goals per game (91 in total), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Coyotes have 100 goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Coyotes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|32
|12
|18
|30
|16
|19
|48.1%
|Matias Maccelli
|32
|6
|18
|24
|26
|7
|0%
|Nick Schmaltz
|32
|10
|12
|22
|26
|29
|45.9%
|Nick Bjugstad
|32
|6
|14
|20
|10
|11
|51%
|Alexander Kerfoot
|32
|3
|17
|20
|9
|13
|50.5%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche rank 17th in goals against, giving up 102 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- The Avalanche's 120 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|33
|18
|35
|53
|39
|16
|49.2%
|Mikko Rantanen
|33
|17
|25
|42
|16
|19
|52.6%
|Cale Makar
|28
|8
|31
|39
|19
|27
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|31
|15
|17
|32
|15
|10
|50%
|Devon Toews
|33
|4
|13
|17
|21
|21
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.