The Colorado Avalanche (20-11-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (17-13-2, winners of four straight) at Ball Arena. The matchup on Saturday, December 23 begins at 9:00 PM ET on ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

The Coyotes' offense has put up 30 goals in their last 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 22 goals. They have had 33 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (18.2%). They are 6-4-0 over those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final result of Avalanche 4, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-225)

Avalanche (-225) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Avalanche Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have posted a record of 3-2-5 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 17-13-2.

In the 13 games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 14 points.

This season the Coyotes scored only one goal in five games and they've earned two points (1-4-0) in those contests.

Arizona has earned six points (3-3-0 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Coyotes have scored at least three goals in 20 games, earning 28 points from those contests.

This season, Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in 12 games has a record of 7-4-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 7-2-1 (15 points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents 21 times this season, and earned 21 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 2nd 3.64 Goals Scored 3.13 17th 13th 3.09 Goals Allowed 2.84 11th 10th 32.5 Shots 27.2 30th 8th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.4 22nd 8th 24% Power Play % 22.94% 11th 6th 83.76% Penalty Kill % 79.8% 16th

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

